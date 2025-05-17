Left Menu

Call for Himachal’s Own Regiment in the Indian Armed Forces Gains Momentum

Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker, Kuldeep Singh Pathania, has called for a separate regiment in the Indian Armed Forces for soldiers from Himachal Pradesh, highlighting the state's contribution to India's military efforts. This call reflects a long-standing demand for recognizing the bravery and sacrifices of Himachali soldiers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 15:04 IST
Call for Himachal’s Own Regiment in the Indian Armed Forces Gains Momentum
HP Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker, Kuldeep Singh Pathania, has reignited a long-standing demand for a separate regiment in the Indian Armed Forces dedicated to soldiers from the state. Speaking in Shimla, Pathania emphasized the crucial role Himachali soldiers have played in India's military history.

At a blood donation camp organized by the Sports and Cultural Association at the Himachal Pradesh Assembly complex, Pathania praised the martial spirit of Himachali people. He stressed the importance of recognizing their immense contributions to various war efforts, including the 1962 war, 1972 conflict, and other key military operations like Sindhur and Kargil.

Pointing to the success of Operation Sindoor, Pathania lauded it as a testament to India's military might and strategic progress. He expressed pride in a local soldier's sacrifice during the operation, highlighting the significance of acknowledging these selfless acts. Pathania reiterated that establishing a Himachali regiment would formally honor the state's legacy of valor and dedication.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025