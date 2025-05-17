Call for Himachal’s Own Regiment in the Indian Armed Forces Gains Momentum

Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker, Kuldeep Singh Pathania, has reignited a long-standing demand for a separate regiment in the Indian Armed Forces dedicated to soldiers from the state. Speaking in Shimla, Pathania emphasized the crucial role Himachali soldiers have played in India's military history.

At a blood donation camp organized by the Sports and Cultural Association at the Himachal Pradesh Assembly complex, Pathania praised the martial spirit of Himachali people. He stressed the importance of recognizing their immense contributions to various war efforts, including the 1962 war, 1972 conflict, and other key military operations like Sindhur and Kargil.

Pointing to the success of Operation Sindoor, Pathania lauded it as a testament to India's military might and strategic progress. He expressed pride in a local soldier's sacrifice during the operation, highlighting the significance of acknowledging these selfless acts. Pathania reiterated that establishing a Himachali regiment would formally honor the state's legacy of valor and dedication.

(With inputs from agencies.)