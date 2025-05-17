Left Menu

CJI Gavai Advocates for an Inclusive and Responsive Judiciary

At the Bar Council of India event, CJI Justice Gavai emphasized the need for a judiciary that understands societal complexities. He advocated for inclusivity in judicial appointments and urged cooperation between branches of governance to address judicial vacancies, reflecting a commitment to social and economic justice.

During a felicitation event organized by the Bar Council of India, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice B R Gavai delivered a passionate speech emphasizing the critical role judges play in grasping societal realities. The event, held in the capital on Saturday, celebrated Gavai as the 52nd Chief Justice following his recent appointment.

Justice Gavai underlined that today's judiciary cannot afford to interpret legal matters strictly in black-and-white, overlooking the intricate nuances of human experiences. He expressed his initial reluctance to accept a position in the judiciary, driven by his father's counsel regarding the financial benefits of practicing law. However, he recognized that serving as a constitutional court judge would enable him to further Dr B R Ambedkar's vision for social and economic justice.

Reflecting on his extensive service of 22 years as a High Court judge and six years at the Supreme Court, Justice Gavai made it clear that isolation is not an effective strategy for the judiciary. He rejected the idea that Supreme Court judges should remain detached from society, advocating instead for inclusivity, particularly for marginalized communities and women in judicial roles. He cited a conference with former CJI D Y Chandrachud as a turning point, urging the consideration of underrepresented candidates.

Justice Gavai acknowledged the challenges in appointing female candidates but encouraged Chief Justices to look beyond the constraints and promote skilled female advocates. Optimistic about the outcomes, he highlighted the urgency of addressing the pressing issue of judicial vacancies, which contribute to case pendency. He called for a collaborative effort between the judiciary and the executive to expedite the appointment process.

Concluding his remarks, Justice Gavai shared a significant achievement: his first appointment as CJI was of a judge from a highly marginalized community in Karnataka. This milestone underscores his commitment to ensuring the judiciary mirrors society's diversity and upholds the principles of social justice. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

