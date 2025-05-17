VP Dhankhar Urges Corporates: Invest in Education for National Progress
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, speaking at Jaipuria Institute's convocation in New Delhi, urged corporations to invest in education, emphasizing its role in industry growth, skill development, and national progress. He praised Indian technological advancements and lauded military operations, while calling for bridging cultural gaps and countering anti-national narratives.
During the 29th Convocation Ceremony of the Jaipuria Institute of Management in New Delhi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar delivered a powerful address urging the corporate sector to prioritize investment in education. Dhankhar emphasized that such investments are not just for personal or corporate gain but are crucial for national progress, industrial growth, and skill development.
He advocated for corporations to fully fund educational institutions and allocate significant CSR funds towards education and research. Dhankhar stressed, 'Investment in education is an investment in the future. Failure to lead in technology transfers would leave us behind,' urging immediate action from corporates.
Highlighting the success of India's technological advances, Dhankhar pointed out the global recognition of systems like 'Akash' and 'Brahmos.' He praised the Indian Armed Forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Operation Sindoor's success and called for unity against anti-national narratives, urging the youth to bridge cultural divides.
