Bangalore Cloth Merchants Halt Trade With Turkey and Azerbaijan Amidst Geopolitical Tensions

The Bangalore Wholesale Cloth Merchants' Association (BWCMA) has declared an immediate suspension of textile trade with Turkey and Azerbaijan. The decision, based on ethical business practices and national interest, halts all direct and indirect trade activities involving these countries.

The association's members are committed to ceasing imports and exports and avoiding any third-party trade connections related to Turkey and Azerbaijan. This suspension will remain effective until further announcements by the association's governing body. All stakeholders have been asked to cooperate with this directive.

In a related development, traders in Ajmer and Gwalior have boycotted Turkish products, including apples, in response to Turkey's supportive stance towards Pakistan during recent tensions. Local traders have expressed their resolve to discontinue business with countries siding against national interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)