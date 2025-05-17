Left Menu

Delhi's Evening Downpour: House Collapse Adds to Chaos

A house collapsed on Arakashan Road, Delhi, after a sudden storm hit the area on Friday evening. The incident was reported at 6:05 PM, causing significant disruption. Apart from damage to public infrastructure, falling trees and damaged traffic lights in Noida worsened the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 19:22 IST
Rain lashes parts of the national capital on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a startling turn of events, a house on Arakashan Road in Delhi crumbled late Friday, intensifying a tumultuous evening caused by severe weather conditions. The fire department was promptly alerted of the incident at precisely 6:05 PM, as stated by official sources.

Earlier, the national capital experienced heavy rains accompanied by strong winds, offering a brief respite from the summer heat but unfortunately leading to widespread damage. Notably, the Rapid Rail Metro's Ashok Nagar station suffered structural harm when forceful winds tore through its shed.

The storm's impact extended to Noida where several trees were uprooted, causing collateral damage to vehicles and significantly hindering traffic flow. Compounding the chaos, a traffic light pole at DM Chowk collapsed under the pressure of the harsh weather, exacerbating vehicular movement challenges across the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

