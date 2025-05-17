Delhi's Evening Downpour: House Collapse Adds to Chaos

In a startling turn of events, a house on Arakashan Road in Delhi crumbled late Friday, intensifying a tumultuous evening caused by severe weather conditions. The fire department was promptly alerted of the incident at precisely 6:05 PM, as stated by official sources.

Earlier, the national capital experienced heavy rains accompanied by strong winds, offering a brief respite from the summer heat but unfortunately leading to widespread damage. Notably, the Rapid Rail Metro's Ashok Nagar station suffered structural harm when forceful winds tore through its shed.

The storm's impact extended to Noida where several trees were uprooted, causing collateral damage to vehicles and significantly hindering traffic flow. Compounding the chaos, a traffic light pole at DM Chowk collapsed under the pressure of the harsh weather, exacerbating vehicular movement challenges across the city.

