Sebi's SCORES Resolves Over 4,000 Complaints in April
The Securities and Exchange Board of India resolved 4,239 complaints through its SCORES platform in April. Although 4,341 new complaints were received, 4,263 remain unresolved. The average resolution time for complaints was between four and eight days. The SCORES 2.0 framework allows for online tracking and a tiered review process.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) efficiently resolved 4,239 investor complaints through its SCORES platform in April.
Despite receiving 4,341 fresh grievances, 4,263 complaints remained unresolved by the end of the month, slightly up from March figures. Sebi noted an average resolution timeframe ranging from four to eight days.
Under the enhanced SCORES 2.0 system, complaints are expedited by being directly forwarded to concerned entities, with a 21-day deadline for action. Investors dissatisfied with outcomes have options for further reviews or opt for online dispute resolution.
