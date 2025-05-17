BJP's Shazia Ilmi Critiques Congress Over Operation Sindoor Delegation Divisions

BJP leader Shazia Ilmi on Saturday criticized the Congress party, alleging that its internal divisions detract from its credibility on national security issues. She specifically targeted the party's reaction to the central government's announcement of a delegation to inform leaders globally about Operation Sindoor.

While praising Congress leader Shashi Tharoor for his diplomatic credentials, Ilmi asserted that Tharoor prioritizes national interest over party agendas. However, she questioned why Congress, amid internal conflicts, failed to prioritize Tharoor in its delegation proposals.

Ilmi further criticized Rahul Gandhi and Jairam Ramesh for supporting other candidates, like Gaurav Gogoi, over Tharoor, arguing for a unified national stance on terrorism. Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh accused the government of dishonest selection processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)