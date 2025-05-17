Left Menu

Assam Police's Operation Ghost SIM Unmasks Racket in Nationwide Sting

The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police dismantled a fake SIM card racket spanning multiple states, arresting seven individuals. The operation, named Operation Ghost SIM, was carried out with military intelligence assistance, highlighting the use of SIMs in cyber and anti-national activities. Further investigations continue.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police has successfully dismantled a widespread racket dealing in fake SIM cards, leading to the arrest of seven individuals in an operation conducted on Saturday. Dubbed Operation Ghost SIM, the initiative was spearheaded by STF Chief Dr. Partha Sarathi Mahanta.

Assam's Director General of Police Harmeet Singh revealed that crucial intelligence was provided by Gajraj Military Intelligence regarding a network involved in the distribution of counterfeit SIM cards. Originating from Assam, Rajasthan, and Telangana, this information was further developed by the Special Branch and STF of Assam Police into actionable intelligence. Consequently, a coordinated operation was executed across two districts in Assam and Rajasthan, and one district in Telangana, resulting in the arrests. The operation commenced on May 16.

According to DGP Singh, these SIM cards were allegedly utilized for cyber crimes and anti-national activities. The arrested individuals, identified as Saddik, Arif Khan, Sajid, Akeek, Arsad Khan, Mofijul Islam, and Jakariya Ahmad, were found with SIM cards believed to be facilitating WhatsApp accounts disguised as India-based numbers for use by anti-national elements. The investigation, which has already resulted in the recovery of 948 SIM cards and several technical devices, is still underway with more arrests anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

