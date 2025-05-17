Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Gears Up for High Power Demand

Andhra Pradesh is bracing for elevated power demand from June to November, expected to range between 218 MU and 235 MU daily. Chief Secretary K Vijayanand urged strategic management and emphasized readiness against pre-monsoon disruptions. DISCOMs are instructed to set up 24x7 control rooms for efficient monitoring.

Updated: 17-05-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 22:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh is preparing for an anticipated surge in power demand, projected to span from June to November. The state's Chief Secretary, K Vijayanand, reported a daily requirement that may rise to between 218 MU and 235 MU and highlighted efforts to strategically manage the situation through power swapping and procurement.

The southern state recorded a peak demand of 12,600 MW as of May 13, with average daily consumption nearing 228 MU. In light of these figures, Vijayanand has directed the setting up of 24x7 control rooms by DISCOMs for constant monitoring and emergency response, focusing on seamless service.

To prevent disruptions, especially during pre-monsoon weather events, Vijayanand instructed utilities to prioritize immediate restoration and to pre-emptively notify consumers about outages and maintenance tasks. Efficient management aims to avoid power shortages during high demand periods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

