BSF Meghalaya Tightens Grip on Illegal Crossings: Multiple Arrests of Bangladeshi Nationals

The Border Security Force (BSF) has ramped up its operations along the Indo-Bangladesh border, arresting a Bangladeshi national attempting an illegal crossing, officials reported Saturday. Acting on targeted intelligence, the 4th Battalion's swift response highlights BSF's dedication to national security.

Moving forward, the apprehended individual has been transferred to Pynursla Police Station, East Khasi Hills for further legal processes. This vigilant stance by the BSF underscores their relentless readiness to protect the nation, as stated in an official release.

The BSF Meghalaya also reported recent successful interceptions of additional Bangladeshi nationals along the border. The 193rd and 50th Battalions thwarted several such entry attempts, resulting in multiple arrests. These actions reflect BSF's sustained commitment to combating border infiltration and related illegal activities.

Moreover, a strategic operation by the 200th Battalion led to the arrest of four Bangladeshi nationals, including a suspected tout, following the interception of a Tata Winger vehicle. The seized vehicle was alleged to facilitate illegal crossings, further emphasizing BSF's proactive measures in border security.

(With inputs from agencies.)