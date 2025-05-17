Left Menu

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Reviews Border Damage in Kupwara

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited Kupwara, assessing the impact of shelling by Pakistan. He assured residents of support from the administration and urged the swift construction of bunkers. The administration, in collaboration with the center, aims to rehabilitate affected families and ensure their safety with essential services provided.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 23:51 IST
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Reviews Border Damage in Kupwara
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited Kupwara on Saturday to assess the damage caused by shelling from Pakistan. He emphasized the administration's commitment to seeking the central government's assistance in rehabilitating affected residents.

During his visit to the Tangdhar Sector border areas, Sinha engaged with local residents, assuring them of comprehensive support from the administration. In a statement, it was noted that he reviewed the relief and rehabilitation efforts in progress. Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, and Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan, briefed him on the ongoing appraisal of needs and the construction of bunkers by Gram Sabhas.

The Lieutenant Governor instructed the District Administration to hasten bunker construction to safeguard border residents. He underscored the need for a collaborative plan by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and senior officials to address the damage and rehabilitate affected families, stressing the administration's shared responsibility for their safety. Sinha also called for maintaining essential services in the impacted regions and praised the coordinated relief efforts by the administration, Army, Police, and other organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025