Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Reviews Border Damage in Kupwara

Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited Kupwara on Saturday to assess the damage caused by shelling from Pakistan. He emphasized the administration's commitment to seeking the central government's assistance in rehabilitating affected residents.

During his visit to the Tangdhar Sector border areas, Sinha engaged with local residents, assuring them of comprehensive support from the administration. In a statement, it was noted that he reviewed the relief and rehabilitation efforts in progress. Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, and Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan, briefed him on the ongoing appraisal of needs and the construction of bunkers by Gram Sabhas.

The Lieutenant Governor instructed the District Administration to hasten bunker construction to safeguard border residents. He underscored the need for a collaborative plan by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and senior officials to address the damage and rehabilitate affected families, stressing the administration's shared responsibility for their safety. Sinha also called for maintaining essential services in the impacted regions and praised the coordinated relief efforts by the administration, Army, Police, and other organizations.

