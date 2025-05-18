Bird Flu Concerns Lead to Poultry Import Restrictions on Brazil
Mexico, Chile, and Uruguay have suspended poultry imports from Brazil following its bird flu outbreak at a commercial farm. This action follows similar moves by China and the European Union. Brazil, a major poultry exporter, assures stakeholders of food security and maintains global trade compliance.
Mexico, Chile, and Uruguay have ceased poultry imports from Brazil after the country reported its first bird flu outbreak on a commercial farm, authorities revealed on Saturday.
On Friday, Brazil's Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock announced that both China and the European Union had also suspended poultry imports from Brazil. Mexico's National Service for Agro-Alimentary Health, Safety, and Quality issued a statement on Saturday confirming a temporary halt to imports of chicken meat, fertile eggs, live birds, and other poultry products from Brazil as a safety measure. Chile and Uruguay followed suit, according to Brazil's Ministry of Agriculture official, Luis Rua.
Brazil, a global leader in poultry production, supplies 14% of the world's chicken meat, the U.S. Department of Agriculture notes. Following a bird flu outbreak in the US, Brazilian egg exports to the U.S. surged over 1,000% between January and April 2025, government data shows. In response to the outbreak in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazilian authorities have implemented a contingency plan to mitigate the disease's impact, maintain production levels, and ensure food security. Brazil has reported the incident to the World Organization for Animal Health and other relevant bodies to comply with international trade rules.
