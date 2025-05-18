Left Menu

SEBI Streamlines Cash Flow Disclosure in Corporate Bond Market

Markets regulator Sebi has simplified the operational process for cash flow disclosure in the corporate bond database following a review of the RFQ Platform framework. The move aims to simplify trade execution by adjusting yield calculations based on scheduled due dates and enhances transparency with mandatory cash flow disclosures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 11:01 IST
SEBI Streamlines Cash Flow Disclosure in Corporate Bond Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has streamlined the operational process for cash flow disclosure in the corporate bond market. This comes after a comprehensive review of the Request for Quote (RFQ) Platform framework aimed at simplifying trade execution.

Under the new regulations, yield-to-price calculations on the RFQ platform have been simplified. Instead of relying on actual payment dates, the calculations will now be based solely on due dates listed in the cash flow schedule. This eliminates the need for complex day count adjustments, making the process more straightforward.

To promote transparency, Sebi now requires issuers to disclose detailed cash flow schedules, covering interest, dividends, or redemption payments, in the centralised corporate bond database. These requirements apply to new issues from August 18, 2025, and to existing ISINs throughout their remaining maturity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025