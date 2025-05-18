Left Menu

DDEL Secures Major Deal with US Oil Giant

DDEL has acquired a significant contract from a US-based oil and gas company, reflecting its technical acumen and commitment to quality. This partnership enhances DDEL's visibility in the global infrastructure market and aligns with its vision of delivering top-tier engineering solutions for large-scale energy projects.

Engineering solutions provider DDEL announced on Sunday that it has secured a multimillion-dollar contract from a prominent US-based oil and gas company.

While the name of the oil firm and the contract's value remain undisclosed, the partnership underscores the confidence in DDEL's expertise and execution capabilities, according to Chairman & Managing Director Krishan Lalit Bansal.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for DDEL's global expansion, enhancing its recognition in the international oil and gas infrastructure sector.

