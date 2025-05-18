Retail Earnings Set to Reveal Economic Impact of Trade Tariffs

Upcoming U.S. retail earnings reports, featuring major players such as Target, Home Depot, and Lowe's, are anticipated to illuminate the economic repercussions of the evolving tariff environment. These reports come as the stock market experiences a resurgence, prompted by a U.S.-China trade truce alleviating recession fears.

However, Walmart's recent warning about potential price increases due to high tariffs places significant pressure on fellow retailers. Matthew Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak, underscores the importance of retailers' responses to an unstable trade landscape.

Investors remain apprehensive about tariffs impacting consumer spending and inflation. As earnings from retailers like TJX Cos and Ralph Lauren roll in, the focus is on understanding consumer behavior in light of fluctuating prices and overall market recovery.

