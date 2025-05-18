Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Three Lives Lost in Himachal Canal

A 70-year-old man and his two young grandsons tragically drowned in a canal in Kangra district, Himachal Pradesh. The incident occurred while washing clothes. The man, Prakash Chand, tried to save his grandsons, Taru and Arush, from drowning, but unfortunately, all three lost their lives.

Shimla | Updated: 18-05-2025 20:39 IST
A heart-wrenching tragedy unfolded in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Sunday, as a man and his grandsons drowned in a canal. Seventy-year-old Prakash Chand was washing clothes with his grandsons, six-year-old Taru and eight-year-old Arush, when the children fell into the water.

In a desperate attempt to save them, Prakash jumped into the canal. However, all three were overwhelmed by the water. The situation quickly escalated, prompting villagers to alert local authorities.

Police and emergency teams responded swiftly, but despite their efforts, all three individuals were found lifeless. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations, as the community grapples with this tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

