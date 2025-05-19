Left Menu

Tamilisai Soundararajan Defends NEP Amid Tamil Nadu Government Criticism

BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan criticizes the Tamil Nadu government, led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, for allegedly misleading the public on the National Education Policy (NEP). She disputes claims of 'saffronisation' and accuses the state of educational discrimination, advocating for uniform language learning opportunities for all students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 09:54 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 09:54 IST
BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan has criticized the Tamil Nadu government under Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, accusing it of misleading the public about the National Education Policy (NEP), and promoting educational discrimination.

Rejecting claims that the NEP seeks to 'saffronise' education, Soundararajan stated it is a policy filled with beneficial measures for students nationwide. She challenged the state's accusations, questioning the basis for their claims.

Soundararajan accused Tamil Nadu's Education Minister of dishonesty regarding the committee behind the NEP. She criticized the ruling DMK for discriminating against underprivileged students by restricting language learning opportunities, while privileged children study in CBSE schools.

Beyond domestic issues, Soundararajan praised Indian MPs for their unity and patriotism on the international stage. She acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi for organizing MP delegations that promote India's achievements and values worldwide.

Her comments come amid ongoing debates between the Centre and southern states, particularly Tamil Nadu, over NEP implementation and language policies. The NEP 2020 aims to revamp India's education system with comprehensive reforms.

