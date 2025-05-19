BJP's Dilip Ghosh Demands Change Amid West Bengal's Education Protests

Paschim Medinipur, West Bengal: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Dilip Ghosh, lashed out at the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government in light of the ongoing protests by SSC teachers, deeming it an 'unpopular' regime. Ghosh expressed grave concerns about the threats faced by individuals who criticize the government, declaring that it is now time for a change in leadership.

Ghosh also questioned the future of students if teachers continue to protest instead of teaching. He emphasized that those who should be shaping the future generations of Bengal now find themselves on the streets due to the government's inaction. 'The government's popularity has waned, and it is clearly time for them to step down,' said Ghosh.

The protests in front of Kolkata's Bikash Bhawan follow a Supreme Court judgment which declared the SSC recruitment process tainted, leading to the dismissal of 26,000 teachers. The court allowed teachers with untainted records to remain until new recruitments complete. West Bengal's CM, Mamata Banerjee, assured that the situation would be resolved within a year.

(With inputs from agencies.)