Political Shifts in West Bengal: Ananta Maharaj's Growing Influence
BJP MP Ananta Maharaj, a leader of the Rajbangshi community, was felicitated by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, sparking speculation over his political future. Criticized by the central government, Maharaj's influence may alter political dynamics ahead of state elections, as the TMC gains ground in Cooch Behar.
- Country:
- India
Ananta Maharaj, a BJP Member of Parliament representing the Rajbangshi community, was honored by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during an International Mother Language Day event. The occasion, attended by senior TMC leaders, has ignited discussions on future political shifts in the region.
Maharaj, who has experienced strained relations with the BJP, openly criticized the central government for neglecting his community. He questioned the lack of development despite being part of the ruling party at the center, highlighting ongoing regional disparities and raising doubts about his next political steps.
With state assembly elections on the horizon and the TMC's recent victory in Cooch Behar, Maharaj's position as a pivotal figure in the region adds another layer of complexity to West Bengal's evolving political landscape. The BJP is yet to comment on this developing situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
