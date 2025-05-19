Left Menu

Samajwadi Party MP Criticizes Pakistan, Highlights India's Anti-Terror Stance

Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai has criticized Pakistan, labeling it as 'Atankistan,' ahead of central government delegations visiting partner countries. The delegations aim to showcase India's firm stance against terrorism. Meanwhile, Congress disputes the government's selection process for delegation members, focusing on Operation Sindoor's international support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 09:56 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 09:56 IST
Samajwadi Party MP Criticizes Pakistan, Highlights India's Anti-Terror Stance
Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai, known for his straightforward remarks, has openly criticized Pakistan in anticipation of a series of diplomatic visits by central government delegations to key partner nations. Rai's remarks, labeling Pakistan as 'Atankistan,' were made ahead of meetings designed to project India's unified and resolute approach in the global fight against terrorism.

The delegations, consisting of members from various parties, are set to visit countries including Russia, Spain, Greece, Latvia, and Pennsylvania. Their mission is to communicate India's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and highlight the success of Operation Sindoor. Rai emphasized the need to expose Pakistan for its alleged role in fostering terrorism globally, not just against India.

In domestic political developments, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh has voiced objections over the central government's choice of delegation members. Despite Congress nominating four representatives for the delegations, only Anand Sharma was selected, alongside other Congress members not initially recommended. Ramesh criticized the move, particularly questioning the inclusion of Shashi Tharoor, suggesting political motives were at play.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025