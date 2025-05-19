Samajwadi Party MP Criticizes Pakistan, Highlights India's Anti-Terror Stance

Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai, known for his straightforward remarks, has openly criticized Pakistan in anticipation of a series of diplomatic visits by central government delegations to key partner nations. Rai's remarks, labeling Pakistan as 'Atankistan,' were made ahead of meetings designed to project India's unified and resolute approach in the global fight against terrorism.

The delegations, consisting of members from various parties, are set to visit countries including Russia, Spain, Greece, Latvia, and Pennsylvania. Their mission is to communicate India's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and highlight the success of Operation Sindoor. Rai emphasized the need to expose Pakistan for its alleged role in fostering terrorism globally, not just against India.

In domestic political developments, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh has voiced objections over the central government's choice of delegation members. Despite Congress nominating four representatives for the delegations, only Anand Sharma was selected, alongside other Congress members not initially recommended. Ramesh criticized the move, particularly questioning the inclusion of Shashi Tharoor, suggesting political motives were at play.

(With inputs from agencies.)