Reliance Power & Bhutan's Transformative Solar Initiative
Reliance Power and Bhutan's Druk Holding and Investments are launching a major solar power project, the country's largest, with a 500 MW capacity. This joint venture represents the biggest private-sector FDI in Bhutan's solar sector, aiming to advance clean energy integration and regional infrastructure collaboration.
In a landmark move for Bhutan's renewable energy sector, Reliance Power and Druk Holding and Investments Ltd (DHI) have signed a commercial term sheet to establish the nation's largest solar power project. The project symbolizes robust cross-border collaboration in South Asia and marks significant foreign direct investment in Bhutan's clean energy landscape.
The ambitious solar project, with an installed capacity of 500 MW, represents a 50:50 venture and a capital outlay exceeding Rs 2,000 crores. It aims to diversify Bhutan's renewable energy portfolio, traditionally dominated by hydropower, and enhance grid stability.
Adopting international competitive bidding standards, Reliance Power has commenced the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction tendering process. The project is set to redefine Bhutan's solar generation capacity through phased development within the next 24 months, aligning with Bhutan's strategic sustainability framework.
