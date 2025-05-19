Tragic Blaze Claims 17 Lives in Hyderabad's Charminar
A devastating fire broke out on May 18 in Gulzar House, Charminar, Hyderabad, resulting in 17 deaths. The victims included families residing above a jewellery shop. Investigations suggest a short circuit or gas cylinder blast as potential causes. Ex-gratia compensations were announced by Telangana and national leaders for victims' families.
- Country:
- India
In a heart-wrenching incident, a massive fire erupted on May 18 at a family residence above a jewellery shop in Hyderabad's Charminar area, causing the tragic death of 17 individuals. The inferno, believed to have been sparked by a short circuit, rapidly consumed the building, with emergency teams arriving swiftly to battle the flames and evacuate residents. Sadly, none of the victims survived, as the severity of smoke inhalation proved fatal.
Among the deceased were several members of the Modi and Agarwal families, along with many children, underscoring the profound loss felt by the community. The inferno not only claimed lives but also obliterated ground floor shops, leaving devastation in its wake. Law enforcement has registered a case, launching an investigation to uncover the precise circumstances surrounding the fire's origin. Meanwhile, government officials are mobilizing to extend financial relief to those bereaved by this calamity.
Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu expressed deep sorrow for the victims, announcing a compensation package of Rs 5 lakh per family. Prime Minister Narendra Modi echoed these sentiments, pledging Rs 2 lakh to each family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured through the PM's National Relief Fund. Authorities remain focused on thoroughly probing the potential causes and ensuring proper support for affected families during this challenging time.
(With inputs from agencies.)
