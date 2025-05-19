Tamil Nadu Braces for Southwest Monsoon: CM Stalin's Measures to Counter Heavy Rainfall

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai has forecasted increased rainfall across Tamil Nadu, prompting Chief Minister MK Stalin to issue directives to district collectors for 24/7 operation of emergency control rooms.

Stalin emphasized the need for ready rescue vehicles and equipment, especially as the southwest monsoon, running from June to September, often brings heavy rains to southern India. The Chief Minister also stressed the necessity for hygienic rescue camps equipped with water, electricity, and food, in anticipation of potential flash floods in regions like the Western Ghats and the Nilgiris.

The Tamil Nadu government is sharpening its focus on coastal districts and ensuring moderate thunderstorms don't catch anyone unprepared. As predicted by the IMD, moderate rain is likely in districts such as Chengalpattu and Vellore, while lighter showers and thunderstorms are expected in multiple others, with advisories issued for potential disruptions due to waterlogging and slippery roads.

