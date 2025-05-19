Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Braces for Southwest Monsoon: CM Stalin's Measures to Counter Heavy Rainfall

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin has directed district collectors to maintain emergency control rooms round-the-clock and ready rescue teams for the impending southwest monsoon. He emphasized the preparedness of rescue camps with essential facilities as moderate to heavy rainfall is predicted across the state, impacting various districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 13:03 IST
Tamil Nadu Braces for Southwest Monsoon: CM Stalin's Measures to Counter Heavy Rainfall
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai has forecasted increased rainfall across Tamil Nadu, prompting Chief Minister MK Stalin to issue directives to district collectors for 24/7 operation of emergency control rooms.

Stalin emphasized the need for ready rescue vehicles and equipment, especially as the southwest monsoon, running from June to September, often brings heavy rains to southern India. The Chief Minister also stressed the necessity for hygienic rescue camps equipped with water, electricity, and food, in anticipation of potential flash floods in regions like the Western Ghats and the Nilgiris.

The Tamil Nadu government is sharpening its focus on coastal districts and ensuring moderate thunderstorms don't catch anyone unprepared. As predicted by the IMD, moderate rain is likely in districts such as Chengalpattu and Vellore, while lighter showers and thunderstorms are expected in multiple others, with advisories issued for potential disruptions due to waterlogging and slippery roads.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025