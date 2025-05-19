Uttar Pradesh's Cooperative Banks Drive Agricultural Empowerment

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted a stark rise in cooperative bank loan disbursements, exceeding Rs 23,000 crore over the past eight years, a move he described as pivotal for a self-reliant rural economy. During a comprehensive review meeting, Adityanath underscored the importance of cooperatives in boosting farmers' financial independence.

In efforts to operationalize the Mukhyamantri Krishak Samriddhi Yojana, Adityanath urged increased collaboration with NABARD and emphasized modernizing cooperative banks. He stressed that these initiatives should be executed efficiently, focusing on credit accessibility and infrastructure enhancement to benefit small and marginal farmers.

The Chief Minister also instructed officials to conceive a detailed project proposal, advocating the need for transparency and efficiency within cooperative institutions. With significant funds allocated for crop and long-term loans and plans for warehouse expansion, Adityanath also initiated recruitment drives to enhance service delivery and cybersecurity measures within the banking sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)