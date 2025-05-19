Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Cooperative Banks Drive Agricultural Empowerment

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hails the significant rise in cooperative bank loan disbursals, stressing their role in strengthening farmers' economic status. He advocates for enhanced participation from NABARD in the new agricultural scheme and calls for infrastructure development and policy reforms to support farming communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 19-05-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 14:13 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Cooperative Banks Drive Agricultural Empowerment
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted a stark rise in cooperative bank loan disbursements, exceeding Rs 23,000 crore over the past eight years, a move he described as pivotal for a self-reliant rural economy. During a comprehensive review meeting, Adityanath underscored the importance of cooperatives in boosting farmers' financial independence.

In efforts to operationalize the Mukhyamantri Krishak Samriddhi Yojana, Adityanath urged increased collaboration with NABARD and emphasized modernizing cooperative banks. He stressed that these initiatives should be executed efficiently, focusing on credit accessibility and infrastructure enhancement to benefit small and marginal farmers.

The Chief Minister also instructed officials to conceive a detailed project proposal, advocating the need for transparency and efficiency within cooperative institutions. With significant funds allocated for crop and long-term loans and plans for warehouse expansion, Adityanath also initiated recruitment drives to enhance service delivery and cybersecurity measures within the banking sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025