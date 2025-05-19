Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Gaza Amid 'Operation Gideon's Chariots'

Israel continues its military operations in Gaza, conducting airstrikes and launching 'Operation Gideon's Chariots'. While temporarily lifting a blockade to allow some aid into the region, conflicts continue. Hamas denies looting accusations, and casualties increase, as reports of targeted raids and ongoing indirect negotiations between both sides surface.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 14:46 IST
Tensions Rise in Gaza Amid 'Operation Gideon's Chariots'
Israeli air strikes Image Credit:

Israel maintained its military campaign in Gaza, executing multiple airstrikes and advancing on 'Operation Gideon's Chariots'. The actions came despite a temporary lifting of the blockade to facilitate limited humanitarian aid.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized the goal of tackling Hamas' influence and retrieving hostages. He concurrently faces mounting pressure from global parties urging humanitarian resolutions.

Tensions remain high as negotiations appear stagnant, and violent confrontations persist, resulting in civilian casualties. Accusations of deliberate escalation underscore the conflict's complexity, as fear and displacement further grip the enclave.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025