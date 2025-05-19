Tensions Rise in Gaza Amid 'Operation Gideon's Chariots'

Israel maintained its military campaign in Gaza, executing multiple airstrikes and advancing on 'Operation Gideon's Chariots'. The actions came despite a temporary lifting of the blockade to facilitate limited humanitarian aid.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized the goal of tackling Hamas' influence and retrieving hostages. He concurrently faces mounting pressure from global parties urging humanitarian resolutions.

Tensions remain high as negotiations appear stagnant, and violent confrontations persist, resulting in civilian casualties. Accusations of deliberate escalation underscore the conflict's complexity, as fear and displacement further grip the enclave.

