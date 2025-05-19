Left Menu

Supreme Court Steps In: Controversy Over MP Minister's Remarks Against Army Officer

The Supreme Court has called for an investigation into Madhya Pradesh Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah's derogatory remarks against Army officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. The Congress criticized the BJP's response, pledging protests until Shah's dismissal. An SIT will probe the issue, with Shah’s arrest pending cooperation with the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 16:32 IST
Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has directed an investigation into the controversial remarks made by Madhya Pradesh Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah against Indian Army officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. The comments, concerning Operation Sindoor, provoked a severe response from the judiciary, which has refused to accept Shah's apology.

An SIT, consisting of senior IPS officers including one from outside Madhya Pradesh, has been formed to delve into the minister's comments. Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, Umang Singhar, has welcomed the Supreme Court's intervention, criticizing the BJP for not taking action despite the gravity of the issue.

The court has stated that Shah's arrest is conditional upon his cooperation with the investigation, with the SIT's findings to be submitted by May 28. Singhar has emphasized the Congress party's determination to continue protesting until Vijay Shah is dismissed, condemning the BJP's apparent tacit support for the minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

