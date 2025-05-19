Supreme Court Rebukes Minister for 'Crass' Remarks: Orders SIT Probe

On Monday, the Supreme Court sharply criticised Madhya Pradesh BJP minister Kunwar Vijay Shah for his derogatory remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who had briefed the media about Operation Sindoor against Pakistan. The court directed the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to delve into the minister's comments.

Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh ordered that the SIT must consist of three senior IPS officers from the Madhya Pradesh cadre who are currently serving in the state but are originally from elsewhere. One of the officers must be a woman, the court mandated, with the SIT to be formed by May 20.

The court described Shah's public apology as insincere, rejecting it as an adequate form of redemption. Justice Surya Kant remarked, 'The nation is ashamed of you (Shah).' Although Shah's arrest was stayed, he has been ordered to cooperate fully with the investigation.

The court stated it would not directly monitor the investigation but would maintain a close watch. The SIT has been instructed to submit a status report, with the next hearing scheduled for May 28.

Justice Kant emphasized that Shah, as a public figure, must be cautious with his words, noting that public and legal accountability was imperative. The court also criticized the lack of initial action by the state government and allowed the High Court to push for the FIR's registration.

This controversy emerged after a video of Shah's speech went viral on social media. Shah claimed his comments were taken out of context and were intended to praise Colonel Qureshi, but the court found them unacceptable.

