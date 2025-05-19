MobiKwik's Pocket UPI Campaign: A Smarter Way to Pay
MobiKwik Systems Ltd., India's leading digital wallet, has launched a multi-media campaign for 'Pocket UPI'. The campaign, featuring actor Jaideep Ahlawat, highlights the product's advantages over traditional UPI payments. Pocket UPI allows transactions without direct bank linking, improving security and payment management for users.
MobiKwik Systems Ltd., known for its innovative financial solutions, has rolled out a multi-media campaign for its new 'Pocket UPI' product. The initiative positions this service as a cutting-edge alternative to traditional UPI payments by offering bank account independence and other significant advantages.
Featuring actor Jaideep Ahlawat, the campaign is built around a series of digital films that infuse humor into everyday financial situations, emphasizing Pocket UPI's user-friendly design and security features. It's touted as the smarter choice for UPI transactions, striving to resolve common user frustrations.
The campaign's aim is clear: to illustrate the challenges of India's digital payment landscape and how Pocket UPI addresses them. The product prevents cluttered bank statements and potential security risks by enabling users to conduct UPI transactions without directly linking bank accounts and offers PIN-less transactions for added convenience.
(With inputs from agencies.)
