Kerala Police Under Fire: Dalit Woman's Allegations Spark Suspension

A Kerala sub-inspector has been suspended following claims of false theft accusations and harassment by Dalit worker R Bindhu. Despite withdrawn complaints, an FIR was filed, and Bindhu endured 20 hours of detention and threats. Opposition criticizes government handling of the case.

Updated: 19-05-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 20:16 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A sub-inspector at Peroorkada Police Station in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram was suspended following allegations from a Dalit domestic worker, R Bindhu, who claimed she was falsely accused of theft and faced mental harassment while in custody, authorities confirmed on Monday.

According to the reports, Bindhu filed formal complaints with the Chief Minister, State Police Chief, and State SC/ST Commission, detailing her ordeal. The incident began after her employer reported missing gold, prompting Bindhu's summon to the station on April 23.

Bindhu's detention lasted nearly 20 hours, during which she was allegedly coerced into a false confession and threatened with implications involving her family. An FIR was filed despite the complaint's withdrawal, prompting criticism from opposition leader VD Satheesan against the Kerala government's actions.

