Kerala Police Under Fire: Dalit Woman's Allegations Spark Suspension
A Kerala sub-inspector has been suspended following claims of false theft accusations and harassment by Dalit worker R Bindhu. Despite withdrawn complaints, an FIR was filed, and Bindhu endured 20 hours of detention and threats. Opposition criticizes government handling of the case.
- Country:
- India
A sub-inspector at Peroorkada Police Station in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram was suspended following allegations from a Dalit domestic worker, R Bindhu, who claimed she was falsely accused of theft and faced mental harassment while in custody, authorities confirmed on Monday.
According to the reports, Bindhu filed formal complaints with the Chief Minister, State Police Chief, and State SC/ST Commission, detailing her ordeal. The incident began after her employer reported missing gold, prompting Bindhu's summon to the station on April 23.
Bindhu's detention lasted nearly 20 hours, during which she was allegedly coerced into a false confession and threatened with implications involving her family. An FIR was filed despite the complaint's withdrawal, prompting criticism from opposition leader VD Satheesan against the Kerala government's actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Alleged Police Brutality Sparks Suspensions and Transfers in Assam
Police Suspension in Murshidabad: Misconduct and Accountability
Sub-Inspector Dismissed Over Corruption Charges
Indus Treaty Suspension Sparks Water Conflict Between India and Pakistan
Democratic Attorneys General Challenge Trump's Wind Energy Suspension