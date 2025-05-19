Left Menu

China's Swift Action: Accelerating Mohmand Dam Amid Indo-Pak Water Tensions

China is expediting the construction of the Mohmand Hydropower Project in Pakistan in response to India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty. The project, designed for power and water supply, aims to ease stress on Pakistan, China's ally, amid regional tensions following a terror attack in Pahalgam, India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 19-05-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 20:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
China has announced an acceleration in the construction of the Mohmand Hydropower Project in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. This strategic move aims to bolster its ally amidst rising tensions following India's suspension of the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty after a terror attack in Pahalgam.

The project, managed by China Energy Engineering Corporation since 2019, marks a pivotal milestone with the commencement of concrete filling, a significant step towards its completion next year. As a multi-purpose facility, it aims to generate 800MW of hydropower and supply 300 million gallons of water daily to Peshawar, providing much-needed irrigation and flood control in the region.

The initiative precedes a crucial visit by Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister, Ishaq Dar, to Beijing for diplomatic talks with China's top diplomat, Wang Yi. This development underscores the geopolitical significance of water resources amidst Indo-Pak tensions over the shared waters crucial for Pakistan's drinking and irrigation needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

