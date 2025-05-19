Left Menu

Bengaluru's Rainfall Crisis: Companies Urged to Adopt Work-from-Home

BJP MP PC Mohan urged Bengaluru companies, including Infosys, to adopt work-from-home due to massive rainfall causing severe waterlogging. Deputy CM DK Shivakumar expressed concern over the city's infrastructure woes, while Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara and the BJP criticized the Congress government's handling of the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 21:03 IST
BJP leader PC Mohan hold roadshow. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In response to persistent downpours leading to massive waterlogging in Bengaluru, BJP MP PC Mohan has appealed to companies across the tech city, including Infosys, to enable remote work for employees. The recommendation aims at mitigating the impact of relentless rains in what is often dubbed the 'Silicon Valley of India.'

As water continues to inundate various city zones, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar expressed his deep concern, emphasizing the administration's commitment to resolving the long-standing infrastructure challenges. He reassured Bengaluru residents, pledging sustainable solutions over temporary fixes and urging collective patience.

The city's roads, particularly around strategic areas like the Silk Board Metro Station, are severely affected, with waterlogging worsening Bengaluru's notorious traffic snarls. Amid growing public frustration, the India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Karnataka, forecasting further rainfall disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

