Bengaluru's Rainfall Crisis: Companies Urged to Adopt Work-from-Home

In response to persistent downpours leading to massive waterlogging in Bengaluru, BJP MP PC Mohan has appealed to companies across the tech city, including Infosys, to enable remote work for employees. The recommendation aims at mitigating the impact of relentless rains in what is often dubbed the 'Silicon Valley of India.'

As water continues to inundate various city zones, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar expressed his deep concern, emphasizing the administration's commitment to resolving the long-standing infrastructure challenges. He reassured Bengaluru residents, pledging sustainable solutions over temporary fixes and urging collective patience.

The city's roads, particularly around strategic areas like the Silk Board Metro Station, are severely affected, with waterlogging worsening Bengaluru's notorious traffic snarls. Amid growing public frustration, the India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Karnataka, forecasting further rainfall disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)