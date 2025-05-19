Left Menu

Boosting Kharif Crop Yield: Delhi's Strategic Plan

Delhi government plans 36 programs covering 87 villages to boost Kharif crop production under 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan'. The initiative, conducted nationwide from May 29 to June 12, aims to apply modern techniques and promote natural farming, ensuring farmers receive fair prices for their produce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 21:11 IST
Boosting Kharif Crop Yield: Delhi's Strategic Plan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is set to implement 36 strategic programs across 87 villages to boost Kharif crop production under the 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan', Development Minister Kapil Mishra announced on Monday.

This nationwide initiative will run from May 29 to June 12, underscoring efforts to deliver modern farming techniques and government welfare schemes to farmers, according to a statement from Mishra's office.

A virtual meeting, chaired by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and attended by agriculture ministers from different states, focused on reviewing preparations and ensuring coordination for the campaign. The campaign underscores support for natural farming and aims to enhance soil fertility and Kharif crop productivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025