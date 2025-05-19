Boosting Kharif Crop Yield: Delhi's Strategic Plan

The Delhi government is set to implement 36 strategic programs across 87 villages to boost Kharif crop production under the 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan', Development Minister Kapil Mishra announced on Monday.

This nationwide initiative will run from May 29 to June 12, underscoring efforts to deliver modern farming techniques and government welfare schemes to farmers, according to a statement from Mishra's office.

A virtual meeting, chaired by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and attended by agriculture ministers from different states, focused on reviewing preparations and ensuring coordination for the campaign. The campaign underscores support for natural farming and aims to enhance soil fertility and Kharif crop productivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)