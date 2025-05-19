Left Menu

Britain's New Food Deal with EU Eases Post-Brexit Tensions

Britain's new food standards deal with the EU aims to ease post-Brexit trade tensions by eliminating border checks on agricultural produce like meat and dairy. This agreement reduces paperwork, speeding up trade between Northern Ireland and the UK, benefiting business sectors while maintaining specific arrangements under the Windsor Framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 21:20 IST
Britain's New Food Deal with EU Eases Post-Brexit Tensions
In a significant development to ease post-Brexit trade tensions, Britain has inked a new food standards deal with the European Union. The agreement eliminates border checks on agricultural products such as meat and dairy, facilitating smoother trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

The Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) agreement aims to drastically reduce paperwork and lorry queues, enabling freer movement of food and drink. This marks a substantial update to the trade protocols established under the Windsor Framework deal, which had eased but not entirely eliminated trade challenges since Brexit.

The new agreement has been welcomed by business groups and most political parties, with the exception of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), which remains cautious. While the DUP acknowledges some progress, it continues to express concerns about Northern Ireland's position within the UK. Despite these challenges, the arrangement retains Northern Ireland's access to EU markets.

