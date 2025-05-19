Left Menu

Codelco Teams Up with Rio Tinto for Maricunga Lithium Project

Codelco, Chile's state-owned copper producer, has partnered with Rio Tinto for the Maricunga lithium project. Rio Tinto will invest up to $900 million in the venture, according to Codelco's announcement. This collaboration marks a significant step in expanding lithium production capabilities in Chile.

Santiago | Updated: 19-05-2025 21:20 IST
  • Chile

In a significant development for the lithium industry, Chile's state-owned copper producer Codelco has announced a partnership with global mining giant Rio Tinto for its Maricunga lithium project.

Codelco revealed that Rio Tinto would contribute up to $900 million to the project, marking a substantial investment in the venture.

This collaboration is poised to enhance Chile's production capabilities in the burgeoning lithium market, a critical component in the production of rechargeable batteries.

