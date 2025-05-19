Left Menu

Codelco Partners with Rio Tinto for Maricunga Lithium Project

Chile's Codelco has teamed up with Rio Tinto for the Maricunga lithium project, marking the entry of a major player into Chile's lithium sector. Rio Tinto will invest up to $900 million for a 49.99% stake, joining SQM and Albemarle in the industry. The board comprises members from both firms.

Chile's leading state miner, Codelco, announced a strategic partnership with global mining giant Rio Tinto for its Maricunga lithium project, advancing Chile's position as a crucial player in the global lithium market.

The collaboration marks a significant shift in Chile's lithium sector, traditionally dominated by local firm SQM and U.S.-based Albemarle. With a total projected investment of up to $900 million, Rio Tinto will acquire a 49.99% stake in the project, putting a spotlight on new opportunities in the electric vehicle battery industry.

Under the agreement, the investment includes a $350 million payment upon closing, $500 million after a final investment decision, and an additional $50 million if commercial production is achieved by 2030. The partnership's board will include three Codelco appointees and two from Rio Tinto, facilitating cooperative governance.

