ACME Solar's Profit Takes a Dip Despite Rising Income

ACME Solar Holdings announced a staggering 77% plunge in its consolidated net profit for the March 2025 quarter, recording Rs 122 crore, compared to Rs 532.3 crore during the same period last year. This was revealed in a recent filing on Monday.

Despite the profit decline, the renewable energy company saw a rise in total income to Rs 539.2 crore, up from Rs 318 crore in the previous year's corresponding quarter. Meanwhile, finance costs escalated to Rs 205.5 crore from Rs 177.3 crore, alongside a boost in depreciation and amortisation expenses to Rs 102.2 crore from Rs 61.2 crore in Q4 FY24.

Over the entire fiscal year FY25, ACME Solar posted an improved net profit of Rs 250.8 crore, up from Rs 697.7 crore in FY24. As a leading renewable energy provider, the company maintains a formidable portfolio of 6,970 MW, making it one of India's top Independent Power Producers.

(With inputs from agencies.)