Nationwide Tiranga Yatras Celebrating Military Valor Sweep India

Tiranga Yatras have been stirring waves of national pride across India, with one such event unfolding in the Pangi area of Chamba district, Himachal Pradesh. Locals paid homage to the valor of the Indian Armed Forces by marching at a staggering altitude of 13,570 ft, chanting slogans like 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai!' as they waved the national tri-color.

Launched by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on May 13, these patriotic marches aim to honor the bravery of Indian soldiers and highlight the success of Operation Sindoor. The yatras, continuing until May 23, have seen participation from citizens nationwide. BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal spearheaded a Tiranga Yatra in Delhi's Britannia Chowk, lauding the armed forces for their courageous endeavors.

Adding to the chorus of accolades, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis partook in a yatra in Nagpur, commending the armed forces and expressing solidarity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve. 'The overwhelming public participation underscores support for our soldiers and the Prime Minister,' Fadnavis stated, hinting at plans to extend these celebrations to grassroots panchayats.

