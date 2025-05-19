Left Menu

Uttarakhand Farmers Boost Army Supply Chain

Uttarakhand launches a historic initiative by supplying locally sourced sheep, goat, and poultry products to the Indian Army, benefiting local farmers. This effort helps curb village migration, supports the 'Vibrant Village' scheme, and promises economic stability for boundary villagers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 22:51 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced a groundbreaking initiative in Chamoli district on Monday. The new program facilitates the supply of sheep, goat, and poultry products from local farmers and herders to the Indian Army.

Describing it as a significant step towards self-reliance, CM Dhami noted this initiative ensures a stable market for livestock farmers residing in border villages. It is designed to support the 'Vibrant Village' scheme and address rural migration by providing secure income streams for local communities.

The initial consignment, dispatched to Indian Army posts at Mana and Malari, marks the beginning of this comprehensive project, orchestrated by the Animal Husbandry Department. This effort not only promises fair pricing and steady payments for the farmers' products but also aims to create further employment opportunities at the local level. The plan builds on a previous MoU with the ITBP, reflecting Uttarakhand's commitment to improving farmer livelihoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

