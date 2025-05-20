Australia's Promise: No Tariffs for Pacific Goods

Australia is stepping up as a steadfast ally to the Pacific Islands, with Foreign Minister Penny Wong confirming tariff-free access for Pacific goods will remain unchanged. Her pledge comes after the U.S. imposed tariffs as high as 32% on Fiji's exports, sparking concerns over economic stability in the region.

Addressing the Pacific Islands Forum in Suva, Wong emphasized Australia's longstanding role as the region's largest aid donor and a trustworthy partner. She assured that Australia's 40-year tradition of tariff-free access has significantly contributed to regional prosperity and reiterated its continuation following the re-election of the Labor government.

In response to the U.S. tariffs affecting several Pacific nations, including Fiji and Vanuatu, Australia has augmented its development aid, committing A$2.1 billion. Despite growing competition from China, the second-largest donor with increasing influence, Australia remains vigilant, viewing these developments as potential security threats.

