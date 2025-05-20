Left Menu

Australia's Promise: No Tariffs for Pacific Goods

Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong reassured the Pacific Islands of continued tariff-free access for their goods to Australia. This commitment comes in response to recent high U.S. tariffs on Fiji, as Australia strengthens its role as a reliable regional partner amid global aid reductions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 06:30 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 06:30 IST
Australia's Promise: No Tariffs for Pacific Goods
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Australia is stepping up as a steadfast ally to the Pacific Islands, with Foreign Minister Penny Wong confirming tariff-free access for Pacific goods will remain unchanged. Her pledge comes after the U.S. imposed tariffs as high as 32% on Fiji's exports, sparking concerns over economic stability in the region.

Addressing the Pacific Islands Forum in Suva, Wong emphasized Australia's longstanding role as the region's largest aid donor and a trustworthy partner. She assured that Australia's 40-year tradition of tariff-free access has significantly contributed to regional prosperity and reiterated its continuation following the re-election of the Labor government.

In response to the U.S. tariffs affecting several Pacific nations, including Fiji and Vanuatu, Australia has augmented its development aid, committing A$2.1 billion. Despite growing competition from China, the second-largest donor with increasing influence, Australia remains vigilant, viewing these developments as potential security threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025