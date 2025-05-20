Left Menu

Japan Firm on U.S. Tariff Elimination Amid Trade Talks

Japan remains determined to push for the removal of U.S. tariffs in ongoing trade negotiations. Despite facing high tariff rates, Tokyo is not rushing into a deal unless its interests are safeguarded. Japan may adjust its demands and propose concessions to reach an agreement with Washington.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 07:50 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 07:50 IST
Japan Firm on U.S. Tariff Elimination Amid Trade Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Japan's chief trade negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, reaffirmed the nation's steadfast position on eliminating U.S. tariffs during bilateral trade discussions.

The negotiator emphasized that Tokyo will not hasten into any agreement that endangers its economic interests, particularly regarding tariffs on automobiles and other key sectors.

Negotiations continue as Japan considers offering concessions such as increased agricultural imports to secure a more favorable agreement with the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025