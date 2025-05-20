Japan Firm on U.S. Tariff Elimination Amid Trade Talks
Japan remains determined to push for the removal of U.S. tariffs in ongoing trade negotiations. Despite facing high tariff rates, Tokyo is not rushing into a deal unless its interests are safeguarded. Japan may adjust its demands and propose concessions to reach an agreement with Washington.
Japan's chief trade negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, reaffirmed the nation's steadfast position on eliminating U.S. tariffs during bilateral trade discussions.
The negotiator emphasized that Tokyo will not hasten into any agreement that endangers its economic interests, particularly regarding tariffs on automobiles and other key sectors.
Negotiations continue as Japan considers offering concessions such as increased agricultural imports to secure a more favorable agreement with the U.S.
