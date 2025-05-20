Japan Firm on U.S. Tariff Elimination Amid Trade Talks

Japan's chief trade negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, reaffirmed the nation's steadfast position on eliminating U.S. tariffs during bilateral trade discussions.

The negotiator emphasized that Tokyo will not hasten into any agreement that endangers its economic interests, particularly regarding tariffs on automobiles and other key sectors.

Negotiations continue as Japan considers offering concessions such as increased agricultural imports to secure a more favorable agreement with the U.S.

