Crackdown in Ahmedabad: Massive Demolition Drive Targets Illegal Encroachments

Ahmedabad Police commence the second phase of a substantial demolition operation to eliminate illegal encroachments. Over 2.5 lakh square meters of unauthorized construction are targeted, with significant public cooperation noted. The state government remains resolute in eradicating criminal activities tied to occupied government land.

Visuals of demolition from Chandola area in Ahmedabad (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Ahmedabad Police on Tuesday escalated their crackdown on illegal encroachments by launching the second phase of wide-scale demolitions, covering an area exceeding 2.5 lakh square meters. The operations were visibly underway in Chandola, with Joint Commissioner of Police, Sharad Singhal, emphasizing effective public cooperation.

Singhal detailed that earlier efforts saw the clearance of around 1.5 lakh square kilometers, where police and corporation officials worked in unison to maintain order. He confirmed that senior officers were presently deployed on-site. Previous actions in Rajkot eliminated 60 illegal structures tied to hardened criminals, as directed by the Gujarat Home Minister and DGP.

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi reiterated the state's commitment to stringent measures against illegal land occupations and associated crimes. Under CM Bhupendra Patel's guidance, the government intends to obliterate hubs of criminal activity, supporting those who work peacefully. Zone 2 Deputy CP Jagdish disclosed a list of key offenders, ensuring their illegal constructions are dismantled.

