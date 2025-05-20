BJP Fires Back at Rahul Gandhi's Accusations Against EAM Jaishankar

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Brijmohan Agarwal criticized Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks regarding External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. Gandhi had accused Jaishankar of remaining silent on the number of Indian Air Force aircraft lost during Operation Sindoor. Agarwal rebuffed the claims, stating that Gandhi's questions lacked sense.

In related developments, the BJP's Telangana unit condemned the Congress's efforts to discredit Jaishankar, calling them a "deliberate distortion and dangerous rhetoric." The BJP accused Rahul Gandhi and Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera of turning a diplomatic warning to Pakistan into an unfounded narrative, labeling Jaishankar as a "saudagar" or trader.

The BJP's Chief Spokesperson, NV Subash, denounced the Congress statements as "irresponsible" and "ignorant." He lamented the Congress's choice to engage in "petty politics" instead of supporting the government following a terror attack in Pahalgam. Subash highlighted India's firm response to Pakistani terrorism and criticized Congress's history of appeasement towards India's adversaries.

Subash pointed out that India's Armed Forces have dealt significant blows to major terror groups, challenging Congress to acknowledge past demands for proof against Pakistan and criticizing the military leadership. He cited Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's controversial request for Pakistani assistance in removing an Indian Prime Minister as further evidence.

Meanwhile, Raul Gandhi renewed his criticisms on social media, demanding transparency from Jaishankar about the losses during Operation Sindoor. He described Jaishankar's silence as "damning" and insisted the nation had the right to know the truth.

(With inputs from agencies.)