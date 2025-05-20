Border Despair: Shelling Devastates Lives in Rajouri
In Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, India-Pakistan shelling has left villages in chaos, with families homeless and livelihoods shattered. Villagers seek government assistance as they cope with destroyed homes and lost savings. Both countries have agreed to pause hostilities, but damages leave lasting impacts on affected communities.
- Country:
- India
Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir lies in turmoil after intense shelling between India and Pakistan devastated local lives. The barrage has paused following a cease-fire agreement, but the aftermath has left significant destruction.
Mohammad, a village elder, described how his residence was reduced to rubble by shelling, leaving his family homeless. Despite officials' visits, the affected await tangible help. Mohammad, recovering from head injuries, pleads for government aid, having endured harsh challenges to educate his daughters.
Inhabitants of these border areas, like Vijay Kumar from Nowshera, face severe losses, including damaged property and livestock. They urge the government to compensate their destruction and respond firmly to Pakistan's actions. Local leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, have pledged support during visits to affected areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
