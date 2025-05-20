COAS General Dwivedi Applauds Forces for Exemplary Valor in Operation Sindoor

In a significant visit, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi made his way to Tanot on the Jaisalmer border Tuesday morning to commend the Army and Border Security Forces (BSF) for their exceptional performance during Operation Sindoor, launched as a retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack.

During his visit, General Dwivedi awarded a Commendation Disc to PK Mishra, Assistant Commandant of the BSF from the Rajasthan Frontier, recognizing his outstanding contributions. In a post shared by BSF Rajasthan on X, the appreciation for the forces' roles was reiterated, with special praise directed towards their efforts during Operation Sindoor.

Further, General Dwivedi visited the storied battleground of Laungewala, emphasizing its importance as a symbol of courage and sacrifice in India's military history. His visit comes on the heels of India's decisive military actions following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in over 100 terrorists being neutralized, thus reinforcing the country's security posture.

(With inputs from agencies.)