InvesTek Revolutionizes Wealth Management with Breakthrough Achievements
InvesTek, a rapidly growing FinTech in India, has achieved a milestone by surpassing ₹1100 Crore in Assets Under Management within 15 months. Its commitment to AI-driven growth, a diverse team, and innovative financial solutions underscores its mission to transform India's wealth management landscape.
- Country:
- India
InvesTek, India's fastest-growing Financial Services FinTech, is making waves in the industry by surpassing the ₹1100 Crore mark in Assets Under Management (AUM) just 15 months after its establishment in January 2024.
This extraordinary achievement is a testament to the company's dedication to financial innovation, dynamic leadership, and a client-first advisory approach. By integrating AI-driven solutions with human insight, InvesTek is reshaping the concept of wealth management in India.
Key accomplishments fueling InvesTek's growth include building a diverse workforce, with women comprising 72% of its over 100 professionals, and launching HiAi, its flagship AI-integrated market analytics system. Their newsletter, InvesTek Times, along with a Spotify podcast, provides critical insights bridging market trends and investment strategies, while its private equity vertical allows clients to access high-growth opportunities. With an expanding team and new technological initiatives, InvesTek aims to double its AUM to ₹2600 Crore by 2026.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UN Security Council Initiates Crisis Talks: India-Pakistan Tensions
Tensions Escalate: Pakistan and India's Diplomatic Showdown Post-Pahalgam Attack
India Nominee Takes IMF Stage Amid Critical Decisions
Upgraded Arsenal: A New Era of India-Pakistan Tensions
Escalating Tensions in South Asia: India and Pakistan's Military Power Play