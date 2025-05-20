InvesTek Revolutionizes Wealth Management with Breakthrough Achievements

InvesTek, India's fastest-growing Financial Services FinTech, is making waves in the industry by surpassing the ₹1100 Crore mark in Assets Under Management (AUM) just 15 months after its establishment in January 2024.

This extraordinary achievement is a testament to the company's dedication to financial innovation, dynamic leadership, and a client-first advisory approach. By integrating AI-driven solutions with human insight, InvesTek is reshaping the concept of wealth management in India.

Key accomplishments fueling InvesTek's growth include building a diverse workforce, with women comprising 72% of its over 100 professionals, and launching HiAi, its flagship AI-integrated market analytics system. Their newsletter, InvesTek Times, along with a Spotify podcast, provides critical insights bridging market trends and investment strategies, while its private equity vertical allows clients to access high-growth opportunities. With an expanding team and new technological initiatives, InvesTek aims to double its AUM to ₹2600 Crore by 2026.

