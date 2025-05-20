Left Menu

Cyclonic Conditions Threaten Karnataka: Heavy Rains and Fatalities Reported

IMD forecasts an upper air cyclonic circulation over Arabian Sea off Karnataka, leading to heavy rains and storms. Fatalities include deaths from electrocution and a wall collapse. Authorities, including the Karnataka Chief Minister, plan a city inspection. Efforts to manage waterlogging continue amid the weather turmoil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 13:07 IST
Visuals of rain inundating BTM Layout in Bengaluru (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced the potential formation of an upper air cyclonic circulation over the east-central Arabian Sea, near the Karnataka coast, around May 21. A low-pressure area is expected to develop subsequently in the same region, propelling northward movement and further intensification, as per the IMD's latest briefing.

Warnings have been issued for coastal Karnataka by the Regional Meteorological Centre in Bengaluru, predicting extremely heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning coupled with strong winds until May 21. This severe weather pattern is anticipated to persist, with heavy to very heavy rains continuing through May 26. South interior Karnataka is experiencing similar forecasts until May 26.

Bengaluru, already affected by heavy rains, has recorded three deaths. Among them, Manmohan Kamath and Dinesh tragically succumbed to electrocution. Kamath, 63, suffered the fatal accident while attempting to connect a water pump. In response to the calamity, Karnataka CM Siddaramiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar are set to inspect the city on May 21, as efforts to address waterlogging intensify under the guidance of newly replaced Greater Bengaluru Authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

