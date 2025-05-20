Left Menu

Pfizer Ltd's Profit Soars 85% in Q4 Amid Asset Sale Gains

Pfizer Ltd reported an 85% net profit jump in Q4 2025, with net earnings reaching Rs 330.94 crore due to exceptional gains from asset sales. Revenue from operations increased slightly to Rs 591.91 crore. Total expenses rose to Rs 383.5 crore, while the board recommended a Rs 165 per share dividend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 16:06 IST
Pfizer Ltd's Profit Soars 85% in Q4 Amid Asset Sale Gains
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable financial performance, Pfizer Ltd has announced an astounding 85 percent increase in net profit for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ending in March 2025. The profit soared to Rs 330.94 crore, driven majorly by gains from the sale and transfer of assets.

Compared to the previous fiscal's corresponding quarter, where the company reported a net profit of Rs 178.86 crore, this year's figures mark a significant leap, as revealed in the regulatory filing. Revenue from operations also experienced a modest rise, reaching Rs 591.91 crore from Rs 546.63 crore last year.

Total quarterly expenses were slightly elevated at Rs 383.5 crore. A noteworthy contribution to the profit surge was the exceptional item gain of Rs 172.81 crore, resulting from the sale and transfer of land and buildings in Thane to Zoetis Pharmaceutical Research Pvt Ltd. The company's board has recommended an equity share dividend of Rs 165, celebrating their 75th year in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

Real-Time GDP Forecasting in Samoa: A New Model for Data-Driven Policymaking

From Innovation to Access: WHO’s Plan to Deliver Child-Safe Medicines by 2030

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025