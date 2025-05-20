Pfizer Ltd's Profit Soars 85% in Q4 Amid Asset Sale Gains

In a remarkable financial performance, Pfizer Ltd has announced an astounding 85 percent increase in net profit for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ending in March 2025. The profit soared to Rs 330.94 crore, driven majorly by gains from the sale and transfer of assets.

Compared to the previous fiscal's corresponding quarter, where the company reported a net profit of Rs 178.86 crore, this year's figures mark a significant leap, as revealed in the regulatory filing. Revenue from operations also experienced a modest rise, reaching Rs 591.91 crore from Rs 546.63 crore last year.

Total quarterly expenses were slightly elevated at Rs 383.5 crore. A noteworthy contribution to the profit surge was the exceptional item gain of Rs 172.81 crore, resulting from the sale and transfer of land and buildings in Thane to Zoetis Pharmaceutical Research Pvt Ltd. The company's board has recommended an equity share dividend of Rs 165, celebrating their 75th year in India.

