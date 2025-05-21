Left Menu

G7 Finance Ministers Tackle Global Growth Amid Tariff Tensions

The G7 finance ministers are meeting in Banff, Alberta, to address global growth and stability challenges, focusing on excess manufacturing capacity and financial crimes. Discussions include U.S. tariffs under Trump's administration, with emphasis on China's export-driven policies. Tensions persist, but cooperation remains possible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 06:21 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 06:21 IST
G7 Finance Ministers Tackle Global Growth Amid Tariff Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Finance ministers from the Group of Seven industrial democracies are gathering in Banff, Alberta, aiming to agree on strategies to restore global growth and stability. The Canadian Finance Minister, Francois-Philippe Champagne, highlighted ongoing tensions concerning U.S. tariffs but stressed the importance of 'back to basics' discussions, which will cover excess manufacturing capacity, non-market practices, and financial crimes.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will engage in bilateral talks during the G7 meetings, focusing on the implications of President Donald Trump's new tariffs on trading partners. Despite the tension, Champagne believes there is room for achieving collective goals, including tackling over-capacity and oppressive financial practices.

The discussions will also address China's state-led economic strategies, deemed responsible for global overproduction and trade disturbances. Meanwhile, G7 members prepare for potential tariff hikes. Additionally, Canada is considering pension reforms to aid Ukraine amid its conflict with Russia, emphasizing ongoing international economic cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025