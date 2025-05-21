Left Menu

BESSIUM's Bold Vision to Energize an Independent India with Lithium-Ion Tech

BESSIUM, a battery-tech startup founded by Ravi Shankar Sharma and Rahul Khanna, aims to energize a self-reliant India through its Noida-based lithium-ion battery facility. With a unique video campaign, BESSIUM showcases innovative indigenous technology and recycling solutions for various sectors, reducing India's dependence on imported energy storage technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 15:35 IST
BESSIUM's Bold Vision to Energize an Independent India with Lithium-Ion Tech
ReNew renewable energy project Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

BESSIUM, a pioneering battery-tech startup, has embarked on a mission to power a self-reliant and energy-secure India. Spearheaded by founders Ravi Shankar Sharma and Rahul Khanna, the company operates a state-of-the-art lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility in Noida.

Through a creative campaign series, BESSIUM demonstrates its commitment to reducing India's reliance on imported energy storage solutions by offering homegrown, world-class battery technology designed for diverse applications, from telecom to residential sectors.

BESSIUM collaborates with EFGH Brand Innovations to drive its integrated brand strategy, emphasizing the importance of indigenous technology and recycling in achieving an energy-independent India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025