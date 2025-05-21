BESSIUM's Bold Vision to Energize an Independent India with Lithium-Ion Tech

BESSIUM, a pioneering battery-tech startup, has embarked on a mission to power a self-reliant and energy-secure India. Spearheaded by founders Ravi Shankar Sharma and Rahul Khanna, the company operates a state-of-the-art lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility in Noida.

Through a creative campaign series, BESSIUM demonstrates its commitment to reducing India's reliance on imported energy storage solutions by offering homegrown, world-class battery technology designed for diverse applications, from telecom to residential sectors.

BESSIUM collaborates with EFGH Brand Innovations to drive its integrated brand strategy, emphasizing the importance of indigenous technology and recycling in achieving an energy-independent India.

(With inputs from agencies.)