Mystery Fire Engulfs Chevron's Offshore Platform

In a concerning incident on Tuesday, Chevron's offshore platform Benguela Belize Lobito Tomboco (BBLT) in Angola was engulfed in flames, leading to one individual unaccounted for.

The Chevron subsidiary, Cabinda Gulf Oil Company, has mobilized its resources and is interacting closely with relevant agencies to support the ongoing search and rescue operations, according to a company statement issued Wednesday.

As the authorities continue their efforts, anxiety looms over the safe recovery of the missing person, with Chevron ensuring all measures are being taken to control the aftermath of the tragic event.

