Left Menu

Mystery Fire Engulfs Chevron's Offshore Platform

Chevron's Benguela Belize Lobito Tomboco (BBLT) offshore platform in Angola experienced a fire incident, leaving one person missing. The subsidiary Cabinda Gulf Oil Company is collaborating with agencies for rescue efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 15:41 IST
Mystery Fire Engulfs Chevron's Offshore Platform
fire accident Image Credit:

In a concerning incident on Tuesday, Chevron's offshore platform Benguela Belize Lobito Tomboco (BBLT) in Angola was engulfed in flames, leading to one individual unaccounted for.

The Chevron subsidiary, Cabinda Gulf Oil Company, has mobilized its resources and is interacting closely with relevant agencies to support the ongoing search and rescue operations, according to a company statement issued Wednesday.

As the authorities continue their efforts, anxiety looms over the safe recovery of the missing person, with Chevron ensuring all measures are being taken to control the aftermath of the tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025